AP source: Hawks send center Dwight Howard to Hornets

FILE - In this March 29, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Hawks' Dwight Howard prepares to shoot a free throw during the team's NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. A person familiar with the situation says the Charlotte Hornets have reached an agreement to acquire center Howard from the Hawks. The Hawks are sending Howard and the No. 31 overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft to Charlotte for center Miles Plumlee, shooting guard Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, June 20, because the trade is not yet official. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo