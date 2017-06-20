Sports

June 20, 2017 4:29 AM

Spanish state prosecutor accuses Jose Mourinho of tax fraud

The Associated Press
MADRID

A Spanish state prosecutor has accused former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho of tax fraud worth 3.3 million euros ($3.7 million) in unpaid taxes.

In a statement released Tuesday, the state prosecutor said Mourinho committed two counts of tax fraud in 2011 and 2012.

It will now be up to a judge to decide whether to take the matter to court.

Mourinho currently coaches Manchester United.

The accusation against Mourinho comes a week after the Madrid-based prosecutor's office accused Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo of defrauding Spain's tax office of 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million). Ronaldo has denied any wrongdoing.

