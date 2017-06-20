Madrid Open owner won't hand out trophies, upset with WTA

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2009, file photo, former Romanian tennis stars Ion Tiriac, left, and Ilie Nastase pose with the trophy of the BCR Tennis Open tournament in Bucharest, Romania. Madrid Open organizer Ion Tiriac said Tuesday, June 20, 2017, he won't award any more trophies at his tournament because he is upset by the way his friend Ilie Nastase has been treated by the WTA. Vadim Ghirda, File AP Photo