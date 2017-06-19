Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Monday, June 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Sports

June 19, 2017 9:08 PM

Blue Jays rally in 9th, beat Rangers 7-6 in ALDS rematch

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas

Kendrys Morales hit a go-ahead single after a tying single by Josh Donaldson in the ninth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Monday night in a matchup of AL Division Series opponents the past two seasons.

The Blue Jays won despite blowing a 5-1 lead in their first visit to Texas since last postseason, when they won the first two games in a best-of-five sweep that was their second straight ALDS victory over the two-time defending AL West champs.

Donaldson's single off closer Matt Bush scored Ryan Goins, who just beat the throw to second for a leadoff double. Morales' hit to the gap in left-center scored Donaldson from second after a stolen base and a walk. It was the third blown save in 11 chances for Bush (2-2).

Jeff Beliveau (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth, and Roberto Osuna worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 18th save in 22 chances.

