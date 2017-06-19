Sports

June 19, 2017 7:41 PM

Oklahoma safety Sunderland suspended indefinitely

The Associated Press
NORMAN, Okla.

Oklahoma has suspended junior safety Will Sunderland indefinitely.

The school made the announcement Monday.

Oklahoma County court records show that Sunderland was charged with concealing stolen property on June 13, and a warrant for his arrest was issued June 15.

The Midwest City native played in eight games last season and had 15 tackles, one interception and a pass breakup. His freshman year, he played in eight games and had three tackles. He was expected to have a more significant role this season.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham 2:25

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham
Richard Sherman says he wants to play for the Seahawks for the rest of his career 2:43

Richard Sherman says he wants to play for the Seahawks for the rest of his career
Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor returns from surgery on both ankles, briefly being in wheelchair 2:36

Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor returns from surgery on both ankles, briefly being in wheelchair

View More Video