Sports

June 17, 2017 7:34 PM

Thomas and Thomas help Sun hand Lynx first loss, 98-93

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Jasmine Thomas and Alyssa Thomas scored 20 points each and the Connecticut Sun handed the Minnesota Lynx their first loss this season, 98-93, on Saturday night.

Alyssa Thomas' 20 points are a season high as she reached 1,000 for her career and added a career-high eight assists. The Sun (5-5), who won their fourth straight, had a season-high 26 assists to go with 55-percent shooting from the field, including 45 percent (10 for 22) on 3-pointers.

Maya Moore scored 22 points to lead the Lynx (9-1), who shot 51 percent. Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota's leading scorer at nearly 22 points per game, was held to 12. The Lynx were outrebounded 36-21.

Jonquel Jones gave Connecticut lead for good at 81-79 on a long jumper with 7 1/2 minutes left. The Sun went up by eight but Maya Moore hit a 3 to cut the lead to 96-93 with 21 seconds remaining. Jasmine Thomas missed a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left but Moore was short of the rim with a 3-pointer.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham 2:25

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham
Richard Sherman says he wants to play for the Seahawks for the rest of his career 2:43

Richard Sherman says he wants to play for the Seahawks for the rest of his career
Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor returns from surgery on both ankles, briefly being in wheelchair 2:36

Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor returns from surgery on both ankles, briefly being in wheelchair

View More Video