Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino listens during an NCAA college basketball news conference Thursday, June 15, 2017 in Louisville, Ky. The NCAA suspended Pitino on Thursday for five ACC games following sex scandal investigation. A former men's basketball staffer is alleged to have hired strippers to entertain players and recruits. The Courier-Journal via AP Alton Strupp

Sports

June 17, 2017 7:25 PM

Powell sorry for Louisville fallout, says ordeal 'worth it'

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Katina Powell says she is "so sorry" about the fallout of the sex scandal that resulted in sanctions against Louisville's basketball program, but adds that her experience was "worth surviving."

In her 2015 book, "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," Powell alleged that former Cardinals staffer Andre McGee hired her and other dancers to strip and have sex with recruits and players. Several investigations followed, including one by the NCAA that resulted in Thursday's decision to suspend coach Rick Pitino and levy other penalties against Louisville. The NCAA described the activities as "repugnant."

Powell reiterated that money was her sole motivation for writing the book during a nearly hour-long Facebook Live interview on Saturday with comedian Jason English that was later removed. She says everything "was very well worth it."

  Comments  

