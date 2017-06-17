Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger
Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger 31), of Germany, pries the ball away from New England Revolution midfielder Kelyn Rowe
Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger 31), of Germany, pries the ball away from New England Revolution midfielder Kelyn Rowe

Sports

June 17, 2017 7:04 PM

Nikolic, Solignac score in Fire's 2-1 win over Revolution

The Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

Nemanja Nikolic and Luis Solignac scored and the Chicago Fire handed the New England Revolution their first home loss of the season, 2-1 on Saturday night.

Nikolic scored his MLS-leading 13th goal in the 18th minute, beating an offside trap and, after having his initial shot blocked by goalie Cody Cropper, firing in the rebound.

Three quick passes found Solignac in front of the goal as he finished from close range in the 61st for his fourth goal.

New England scored in the 70th when Juan Agudelo kept the ball alive with a header off a cross with Antonio Mlinar Delamea then heading in the ball for his first MLS goal.

New England, which outshot Chicago 24-8, spent the remaining minutes on the attack but failed to get the equalizer despite several frantic moments in front of Chicago's net.

New England (5-6-5) had five wins and two draws at home before the loss. Chicago (9-3-4) is unbeaten in eight matches.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham 2:25

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham
Richard Sherman says he wants to play for the Seahawks for the rest of his career 2:43

Richard Sherman says he wants to play for the Seahawks for the rest of his career
Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor returns from surgery on both ankles, briefly being in wheelchair 2:36

Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor returns from surgery on both ankles, briefly being in wheelchair

View More Video