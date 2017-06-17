Sports

June 17, 2017 9:10 AM

Cost of Ole Miss baseball stadium renovation rises to $19.8M

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

The cost of renovating the University of Mississippi's baseball stadium is going up.

The state College Board on Thursday approved increasing spending at Swayze Field from by nearly $900,000 to $19.8 million.

In documents presented to trustees, Ole Miss said costs have gone up because of unforeseen utility expenses, and because the university will spend more on technology and fitness equipment for player training facilities.

The project will also include a field level club, more box seating, a rooftop plaza and realignment of the left field terrace. Completion is scheduled for next year.

Spending is projected to increase $2.3 million, but Ole Miss will drain $1.4 million from the project's contingency fund.

Ole Miss will pay for the project by borrowing $18.5 million and using $1.3 million in athletic revenue.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham 2:25

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham
Richard Sherman says he wants to play for the Seahawks for the rest of his career 2:43

Richard Sherman says he wants to play for the Seahawks for the rest of his career
Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor returns from surgery on both ankles, briefly being in wheelchair 2:36

Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor returns from surgery on both ankles, briefly being in wheelchair

View More Video

Sports Videos