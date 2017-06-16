Tigers GM, catcher among fortunate father-son duos in sports

In this Friday, May 19, 2017 photo, Detroit Tigers' Alex Avila, left, shares a laugh with his father, general manager Al Avila during an interview in the dugout in Detroit. Al strives to strike a balance between business and personal with his son, Alex, who plays catcher for the team. The Avilas are one of many father-son duos in sports around the world spending time together on a daily basis. Carlos Osorio AP Photo