June 16, 2017 7:05 PM

Doug Kalitta leads Top Fuel qualifying at Thunder Valley

The Associated Press
BRISTOL, Tenn.

Doug Kalitta led Top Fuel qualifying Friday at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, the only current track where he has failed to take a No. 1 qualifier.

Kalitta had a 3.781-second pass at 326.71 mph in the second session on the first of two days of qualifying.

"That was definitely the run to put one down," Kalitta said. "It was a good solid run and felt good the whole way. I was really hoping that would contend for low qualifier. This is the one place I haven't had the low qualifier so I hope to check that off the list."

Tim Wilkerson topped the Funny Car field, and Jeg Coughlin had the Pro Stock lead. Wilkerson had a 3.895 at 328.22 in a Ford Mustang, and Coughlin ran a 6.694 at 204.85 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

