The US Open is closed to amateurs winning

In this June 1971 file photo, Jim Simons left, and Jack Nicklaus get together after they took the lead in the U.S. Open golf tournament at the end of three rounds of play at Merion in Ardmore, Pa. Simons was a threat to the end at Merion. He was one shot behind going to the 18th hole until making a double bogey to finish three shots out of a playoff that Lee Trevino won the following day over Nicklaus. No amateur has won the tournament since 1933. AP Photo)