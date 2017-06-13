Man shouts at Lions players, removed from team facility

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2014, file photo, Detroit Lions middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead 59) watches during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit. A man had to be escorted from the Lions' minicamp Tuesday, June 13, 2017, after approaching a field and shouting as players and coaches were practicing. The man went past an unlocked gate and approached the field, at one point yelling "Yo, 59!" Whitehead wears No. 59 for Detroit.