Sports

June 12, 2017 5:52 PM

AP Source: Jordan agrees to become Butler's next coach

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS

A person with knowledge of the decision says LaVall Jordan has agreed to become Butler's next basketball coach.

The person requested anonymity because the deal has not yet been finalized. An announcement could come as early as Tuesday.

Jordan replaces Chris Holtmann, who accepted the Ohio State job last week. Jordan went 11-24 in his only season at Milwaukee but led the Panthers to the Horizon League championship game.

He is the first coach Butler has hired from another program since Barry Collier in 1989. Collier is now the Bulldogs' athletic director.

Jordan played at Butler and served as an assistant in the program before leaving for Iowa and later Michigan. He was a finalist for Butler's job in 2013.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls says injuries 'humbled' him

Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls says injuries 'humbled' him 2:34

Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls says injuries 'humbled' him
Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable: 'I'm the most excited coach on the staff right now' 2:17

Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable: 'I'm the most excited coach on the staff right now'
Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years 2:23

Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years

View More Video

Sports Videos