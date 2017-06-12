Sports

Keith McCambridge to coach Rangers' Hartford AHL affiliate

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

The New York Rangers have named Hartford Wolf Pack assistant Keith McCambridge as the AHL affiliate's new head coach.

The 43-year-old takes over from Ken Gernander, a former Hartford player who coached the team for 10 seasons before being fired last month.

McCambridge joined the Wolf Pack as an assistant last August after serving five seasons as a head coach of the Winnipeg Jets' AHL affiliate, both in St. John's and in Manitoba. He led that franchise to two playoff berths.

McCambridge had an 11 year playing career in the minor leagues, spending the final three as a player and assistant coach for the Alaska Aces of the ECHL.

The Wolf Pack have missed the AHL playoffs in four of the past five seasons, including the last two.

