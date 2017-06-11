Ex-NBA player Sebastian Telfair arrested on gun charges

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2012, file photo, Phoenix Suns' Sebastian Telfair brings the ball up against Indiana Pacers' Tyler Hansbrough during a basketball game in Indianapolis. Former NBA player Telfair has been arrested on weapons and marijuana-related charges during a traffic stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Police say the 32-year-old Telfair and another man were arrested early Sunday morning, June 11, 2017, after police found firearms, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, a ballistic vest and marijuana inside their vehicle. Doug McSchooler, File AP Photo