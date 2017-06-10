Sports

June 10, 2017 7:33 PM

Mancosu's late goal lifts Impact to 1-1 tie with Sporting KC

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Matteo Mancosu scored a late goal to help the short-handed Montreal Impact to a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Evan Bush had four saves — including a diving stop of Benny Feilhaber's shot in the opening minutes — for Montreal (4-4-5). The Impact are without seven players on international duty.

Mancuso ran after a free ball and, from just inside the box, chipped it over the head of a charging Tim Melia into the corner of the net to make it 1-1 in the 82nd minute.

Gerso Fernandes gave Sporting KC (7-4-5) a 1-0 lead in the 24th, running onto a long arcing pass by Ilie Sanchez, shielding off Kyle Fisher and side-netting a running half-volley.

Melia had six saves for Sporting KC, which is 13-0-4 in its last 17 home matches.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls says injuries 'humbled' him

Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls says injuries 'humbled' him 2:34

Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls says injuries 'humbled' him
Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable: 'I'm the most excited coach on the staff right now' 2:17

Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable: 'I'm the most excited coach on the staff right now'
Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years 2:23

Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years

View More Video

Sports Videos