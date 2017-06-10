Texas A&M rallies to win 12-6, advance to CWS

Texas A&M coach Rob Childress, center, address his team after a 12-6 win over Davidson in an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
Sam Craft
AP Photo
Members of the Davidson baseball team watch as Texas A&M celebrates a 12-6 win an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
Sam Craft
AP Photo
Davidson pitcher Durin O'Linger
34) and teammate James Padley hug after a 12-6 loss to Texas A&M in an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
Members of the Texas A&M baseball team rush onto the field after defeating Davidson 12-6 in an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
Sam Craft
AP Photo
Davidson pitcher Cody White
39) hugs teammate Will Robertson
Members of the Texas A&M baseball team dog-pile on the infield after defeating Davidson 12-6 in an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
Sam Craft
AP Photo
Davidson shortstop Alec Acosta lies on the infield after a collision with a teammate causing him to drop a ball which allowed two Texas A&M runs during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
Sam Craft
AP Photo
Davidson infielder Brian Fortier
28) scrambles for a dropped ball after shortstop Alec Acosta
Davidson's Brett Centracchio
5) taps helmets with Max Bazin
Davidson infielder Brett Centracchio
5) is swarmed by teammates inside of the dugout after hitting a solo home run against Texas A&M during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M outfielder Walker Pennington
9) misses a ball hit by Davidson outfielder Cam Johnson
Davidson catcher Eric Jones
6) reacts after hitting a double against Texas A&M during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
Davidson pitcher Evan Roberts
38) reacts after a strike out of a Texas A&M batter during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M infielder Nick Choruby
18) scoops up a ball after teammate Blake Kopetsky
Davidson's Will Robertson
41) slides safely into home during the third inning of the team's NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Texas A&M on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
Davidson's Eric Jones hits an RBI double against Texas A&M during the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
Sam Craft
AP Photo
Bubbles fill the air as Texas A&M fans celebrate a home run in the third inning of the team's NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Davidson on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
Sam Craft
AP Photo
Texas A&M's Logan Foster, right, celebrates his solo home run with Braden Shewmake
8) during the the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Davidson on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
Davidson pitcher Evan Roberts
38) throws to home during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Texas A&M on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M's George Janca
44) celebrates his third-inning home run with Austin Homan
Texas A&M pitcher Corbin Martin
12) throws to home during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Davidson, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
Comments