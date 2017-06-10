Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne watches from the bench during the second period in Game 5 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh.
Sports

June 10, 2017 12:11 PM

Health of Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis still in question

By TERESA M. WALKER AP Sports Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The health of Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis is in question after he couldn't finish Game 5, and the Predators are offering no clues at all for Game 6 on Sunday night.

Ellis did not skate Saturday, though several Predators did not take the ice in an optional practice. Ellis missed most of the second and third periods in Thursday night's 6-0 loss in the Stanley Cup Final.

Roman Josi says his defensive partner obviously is a huge part of the Predators' defense. Ellis had a seven-game points streak this postseason.

The Penguins are a win away from their second straight Stanley Cup and fifth overall. They skated in Pittsburgh before flying to Nashville. Center Nick Bonino, who has missed three straight games with an injured left foot, did not practice for the Pens.

Sports Videos