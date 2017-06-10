Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win

Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy had the best view of Andrew Cashner on Friday during a 5-1 win (video by Jeff Wilson).
jwilson@star-telegram.com
From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race

Ski to Sea

From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race

All seven legs of Whatcom County’s signature 93-mile adventure relay – now in its 45th year – played out under clear skies and without any reported mishaps. Boomer’s Drive-In made up 50 seconds in the last leg to bring home the team’s first-ever overall Ski to Sea win Sunday, May 28, 2017. Music: "Dirtbike Lovers" courtesy Blue Dot Sessions.

Sports Videos