Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win

Videographer Dub Paetz was at Idaho's Mesa Falls filming a flyfishing video when he saw these kayakers making their way down the waterfall. Watch them slide over the 100-foot waterfall, which is near Ashton.
All seven legs of Whatcom County’s signature 93-mile adventure relay – now in its 45th year – played out under clear skies and without any reported mishaps. Boomer’s Drive-In made up 50 seconds in the last leg to bring home the team’s first-ever overall Ski to Sea win Sunday, May 28, 2017. Music: "Dirtbike Lovers" courtesy Blue Dot Sessions.