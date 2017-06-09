Sports

June 09, 2017 6:32 PM

Santa Anita cancels 2 more days of upcoming races

The Associated Press
ARCADIA, Calif.

Santa Anita is cancelling two days of racing over the next two weeks because of a shortage of entries.

Track officials said Friday a pair of three-day weeks, starting June 16 and June 23, will be run ahead of a five-day closing week that starts June 30. It's the third time the track has canceled racing since the spring-summer meet began. The first time was April 27.

Santa Anita is adding extra races this weekend to make up for canceling Thursday's card.

There was an average of 8.7 horses entered this week compared to 6.9 horses last week.

The spring-summer meet ends July 4.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win

Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win 1:50

Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win
Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years 2:23

Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years
King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start 1:04

King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start

View More Video

Sports Videos