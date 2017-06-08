Venezuela's Samuel Sosa, left, celebrates after scoring a goal against Uruguay during a semi-final match in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, South Korea, Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Venezuela's Samuel Sosa, left, celebrates after scoring a goal against Uruguay during a semi-final match in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, South Korea, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo
June 08, 2017 4:15 AM

Venezuela reaches U20 World Cup final by beating Uruguay

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

Venezuela scored a late equalizing goal and then held on through a penalty shootout to beat Uruguay on Thursday and reach the final of the Under-20 World Cup.

The teams drew 1-1 in Daejeon but Venezuela advanced by winning the shootout 4-3.

Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez made the key save in the shootout on a penalty from Nicolas De La Cruz, the same player who had given Uruguay the lead from the spot in the 49th minute.

Samuel Sosa had equalized for Venezuela from a free kick in injury time.

The Venezuelans will face either England or Italy in the final on Sunday in Suwon.

