Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Buck Farmer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio AP Photo

June 07, 2017 7:21 PM

Farmer shines again for Tigers in 4-0 win over Angels

By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer
DETROIT

Buck Farmer outlasted Alex Meyer in an unexpected pitchers' duel, and Justin Upton hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Farmer (2-0) allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings, and Detroit pushed across an unearned run in the third. Upton gave the Tigers some insurance with a drive to left off reliever Yusmeiro Petit.

Detroit has won five of six.

Meyer (2-3) permitted three hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out nine, but his wildness proved costly in the third. A hit batter, a walk and an error loaded the bases with nobody out, and the game's first run came home when Victor Martinez bounced into a double play.

