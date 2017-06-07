Cincinnati Reds' Scott Schebler
Cincinnati Reds' Scott Schebler 43) is congratulated by third base coach Billy Hatcher on a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds' Scott Schebler 43) is congratulated by third base coach Billy Hatcher on a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Sports

June 07, 2017 7:02 PM

Scooter ends HR spree, but Reds rally to beat Cardinals 6-4

By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI

St. Louis kept Scooter Gennett in check a day after his four-homer game, but Patrick Kivlehan had a pinch three-run shot that sparked the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-4 victory on Wednesday night, extending the Cardinals' longest losing streak in four years.

The Cardinals have dropped six in a row. They let a 4-1 lead slip away when Kivlehan — another utility player like Gennett — and Joey Votto homered during a five-run seventh inning.

Gennett became the first Reds player to homer four times in a game during the 13-1 win a night earlier. He connected in his last four at-bats and had a chance for more history on Wednesday — nobody has homered in five straight plate appearances.

Using the same tan bat that produced five hits overall the previous night, Gennett grounded into a double play his first time up against Lance Lynn, ending his homer streak. He also struck out, hit into another double play and singled as part of the Reds' go-ahead rally.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years

Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years 2:23

Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years
King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start 1:04

King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talks after OTAs Tuesday 0:45

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talks after OTAs Tuesday

View More Video

Sports Videos