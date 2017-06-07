FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2004, file photo, Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops celebrates the Sooners 12-0 win over Texas, in Dallas. Stoops has decided to retire as Oklahoma’s football coach after 18 seasons that included the 2000 national championship and 10 Big 12 Conference titles.
June 07, 2017 1:13 PM

Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops abruptly retires after 18 seasons

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
NORMAN, Okla.

Bob Stoops has decided to retire as Oklahoma's football coach after 18 seasons that included the 2000 national championship and 10 Big 12 Conference titles.

Stoops says the time is right to conclude his run in charge of the Sooners. The 56-year-old Stoops is a sure bet for the Hall of Fame.

Oklahoma says 33-year-old offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley is being promoted to head coach, making him the youngest head coach in the Bowl Subdivision.

Stoops was the longest-tenured active coach in major college football. In 18 seasons with the Sooners, Stoops was 190-48.

___

College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

