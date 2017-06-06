Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong AP Photo
Sports

June 06, 2017 10:38 PM

Scherzer strikes out 14 in Nationals' 2-1 win over Dodgers

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 14, outpitching Brandon McCarthy and leading the Washington Nationals to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers that ended with a testy exchange between the teams Tuesday night.

With a runner on second base, Koda Glover fanned Yasiel Puig for the final out and shouted in the direction of home plate. Puig walked toward the mound and twice appeared to ask Glover what he said.

Glover took off his cap and tossed aside his glove as players from both teams quickly intervened to keep the two separated. Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman pulled Glover away, and nothing escalated before both squads headed off the field.

Both starting pitchers went seven innings and allowed only three hits. Scherzer's first 11 outs came on strikeouts.

