Felix Hernandez rocked in return to Tacoma — but happy he’s healthy

1:04 King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start Pause

0:45 Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talks after OTAs Tuesday

2:47 Doug Baldwin on the essence – and misconceptions – of his Seahawks locker room

0:32 Fans flock to buy tickets for Felix's rehab start with Tacoma Rainiers

0:43 Watch: Kayakers plunge down roaring waterfall in Eastern Idaho

3:12 Eddie Lacy on tackling challenge of staying in shape for Seahawks debut

1:58 Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter'

3:09 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'This locker room's in great shape'

0:48 Russell Wilson on Seahawks' locker room: 'I wouldn't say it's divided'