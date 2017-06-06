In this photo provided by America's Cup Event Authority, Emirates Team New Zealand and Great Britain’s Land Rover BAR
In this photo provided by America's Cup Event Authority, Emirates Team New Zealand and Great Britain’s Land Rover BAR not shown) compete in an America's Cup challenger semifinal on the Great Sound in Bermuda on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
In this photo provided by America's Cup Event Authority, Emirates Team New Zealand and Great Britain’s Land Rover BAR not shown) compete in an America's Cup challenger semifinal on the Great Sound in Bermuda on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Sports

June 06, 2017 12:02 PM

Team New Zealand capsizes in America's Cup challenger race

By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer

Emirates Team New Zealand has capsized at the start of an America's Cup challenger semifinal race, throwing at least one crewman into the water and damaging the 50-foot catamaran.

It was a harrowing end to a chaotic afternoon on Bermuda's stormy Great Sound on Tuesday.

The Kiwi boat appeared to get on its hydrofoils too quickly and lost control, with its bows digging into the water and the boat flipping in what's called a pitch-pole.

All the crewmen appeared to be accounted for.

Britain's Ben Ainslie, who crossed the starting line ahead of New Zealand, pulled up as soon as he realized what happened.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Eddie Lacy on tackling challenge of staying in shape for Seahawks debut

Eddie Lacy on tackling challenge of staying in shape for Seahawks debut 3:12

Eddie Lacy on tackling challenge of staying in shape for Seahawks debut
Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter' 1:58

Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter'
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'This locker room's in great shape' 3:09

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'This locker room's in great shape'

View More Video

Sports Videos