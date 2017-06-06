The Blue Jays arrive this weekend for their only visit of the season to Safeco Field.
The Blue Jays arrive this weekend for their only visit of the season to Safeco Field. Ted S. Warren AP
The Blue Jays arrive this weekend for their only visit of the season to Safeco Field. Ted S. Warren AP

Sports

June 06, 2017 6:29 AM

Hey, Canada: Want to see the Jays play at Safeco? Fine. But it’ll cost you

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

That not-so-little price hike next weekend at Safeco Field hasn’t gone unnoticed north of the border.

Toronto fans are crying foul, according to the CBC.

It’s a common practice throughout Major League Baseball to adjust ticket prices based on demand, and the Mariners chose to push the envelope for their upcoming three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It’s called dynamic pricing.

For example, a ticket for seating in the main level (lower bowl) ranges from $29-75 for the three-game series against Minnesota, which runs Tuesday through Thursday.

When the Blue Jays arrive Friday for the weekend, the price range jumps to $66-175. The range then recedes for upcoming games against Detroit (June 20-22) to $29-72, and first-place Houston (June 23-25) to $33-90.

Ticket prices in other areas of the stadium show similar increases for the three games against Toronto.

The Mariners grumbled last season at seeing their home park turn into a western version of the Rogers Centre when Toronto fans flocked to Safeco and pushed attendance to 34,807, 33,598 and 39,614 for a three-game series in September.

Those were the Mariners’ three biggest crowds in the season’s final month.

Those fans are welcome to return this weekend.

For a price.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Eddie Lacy on tackling challenge of staying in shape for Seahawks debut

Eddie Lacy on tackling challenge of staying in shape for Seahawks debut 3:12

Eddie Lacy on tackling challenge of staying in shape for Seahawks debut
Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter' 1:58

Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter'
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'This locker room's in great shape' 3:09

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'This locker room's in great shape'

View More Video

Sports Videos