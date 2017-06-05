Ex-Newcastle player Tiote dies after collapsing in training

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014 file photo, Newcastle United's Cheick Tiote plays the ball forward during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at St James' Park, Newcastle, England. Cheick Tiote, a former Newcastle and Ivory Coast midfielder, has died after collapsing in training with a Chinese team it was announced on Monday, June 5, 2017. He was 30. Scott Heppell, file AP Photo