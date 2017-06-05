Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Paris. Murray won 7-6, 7-5, 6-0.
June 05, 2017 2:15 AM

Wawrinka, Murray, Halep in action in 4th round in Paris

The Associated Press
PARIS

Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka and two runners-up will complete their fourth-round matches on Monday at Roland Garros.

Wawrinka won the title in 2015. The third-seeded Swiss, a three-time Grand Slam champion, faces 15th-seeded Gael Monfils on Court Phillipe Chatrier.

Andy Murray, last year's runner-up, is also on Chatrier. The three-time Grand Slam champion has never won at Roland Garros, and never faced unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov, either.

Third-seeded Simona Halep, the 2014 runner-up, faces No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro.

