Mississippi State catcher Josh Lovelady, right, turns to first after tagging out South Alabama's Dylan Hardy during the first inning of an NCAA college regional baseball game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Sunday, June 4, 2017. The Sun Herald via AP John Fitzhugh
June 04, 2017 8:27 PM

Mississippi State ousts South Alabama from NCAAs, 7-3

The Associated Press
HATTIESBURG, Miss.

Cody Brown's three-run homer highlighted a three-hit performance, and Mississippi State defeated South Alabama 7-3 in an elimination game Sunday night at the NCAA tournament's Hattiesburg Regional.

The Bulldogs (38-25) exploded for five runs in the third, all with two out. Hunter Stovall's two-run homer plated the Bulldogs' first two runs. Brown then followed Brent Rooker's walk and Ryan Gridley's single with his blast over the wall in right-center.

MSU starter Denver McQuary (3-3) pitched five innings, allowing two runs, for the victory. Reliever Peyton Plumlee allowed one run over the final four innings for his first save. Cole Gordon added a late homer for the Bulldogs, who are slated to face host Southern Miss on Monday.

South Alabama starter Andy Arguelles (3-3) was charged with all five MSU runs in the third and took the loss.

Wells Davis hit two homers for South Alabama (40-21).

