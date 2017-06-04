Juventus fans stand near a Carabinieri car, Italian paramilitary police, as they leave San Carlo's square at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Juventus fans watching the Champions League final rushed out of a Turin piazza in panic Saturday after witnesses reported hearing a loud sound.
Juventus fans stand near a Carabinieri car, Italian paramilitary police, as they leave San Carlo's square at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Juventus fans watching the Champions League final rushed out of a Turin piazza in panic Saturday after witnesses reported hearing a loud sound. ANSA via AP Alessandro Di Marco
Juventus fans stand near a Carabinieri car, Italian paramilitary police, as they leave San Carlo's square at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Juventus fans watching the Champions League final rushed out of a Turin piazza in panic Saturday after witnesses reported hearing a loud sound. ANSA via AP Alessandro Di Marco

Sports

June 04, 2017 4:08 AM

More than 1,500 injured in panic after soccer game

The Associated Press
MILAN

More than 1,500 people were injured when panic swept through a crowd of Juventus fans watching the Champions League final in a piazza in the northern Italian city of Turin, authorities said Sunday.

The Turin prefect said in a statement that the crowd "was taken by panic and by the psychosis of a terror attack," fearing that a loud noise was caused by attackers. The source of the loud noise that triggered the stampede remained unclear, officials said. Italian media has speculated it may have been a firecracker.

The noise triggered panic among thousands of fans gathered in Piazza San Carlo to watch the match pitting Juventus against Real Madrid on giant TV screens. Fans were trampled as they tried to flee.

Most of the injured were treated for cuts and light contusions. Three, including a young boy, were in serious condition, officials said.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Russell Wilson on Seahawks' locker room: 'I wouldn't say it's divided'

Russell Wilson on Seahawks' locker room: 'I wouldn't say it's divided' 0:48

Russell Wilson on Seahawks' locker room: 'I wouldn't say it's divided'
Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race 2:41

Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race
From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race 1:24

From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race

View More Video

Sports Videos