Rice's Tristan Gray 2) rounds third base on his solo home run during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Texas Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, June 3, 2017.
Sports

June 03, 2017 6:01 PM

Gray helps Rice remain in NCAAs with 13-6 win over TSU

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Tristan Gray homered twice and drove in five runs to help Rice prolong its postseason with a 13-6 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday in the NCAA tournament's Baton Rouge regional.

Glenn Otto (7-4), who entered a tie game to start the sixth, pitched three scoreless innings for the victory. Andrew Dunlap and Ryan Chandler also homered for Rice (32-30), which pounded out 17 hits.

Robert Loza (2-2), who allowed three runs in the seventh, took the loss for Texas Southern (20-34), which was eliminated. Christian Sanchez had three hits and knocked in three runs for TSU.

Both starters — Rice's Zach Esquivel and TSU's Seth Oliver — were driven from the game in the second inning, after which the game was tied 5-5.

The game began 47 minutes late because of rain, which also caused a one-hour, 22-minute delay in the fifth.

