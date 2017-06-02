Sports

June 02, 2017 5:36 PM

Foul ball strikes photographer during NCAA Tournament game

The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky.

An unidentified photographer was taken to a hospital after being struck by a foul ball in the second inning of Friday's NCAA Tournament game between North Carolina State and Indiana.

The man was shooting with several photographers standing on top of the Indiana dugout on the first base side at Cliff Hagan Stadium when Evan Mendoza fouled off a pitch that struck the photographer on the left side of his forehead. Spectators gasped when he was hit and quickly fell and was silent for several minutes while medical personnel tended to him.

A Kentucky athletics spokesman said the photographer remained conscious and was able to eventually stand and walk as spectators and players from both schools applauded. He was taken by ambulance to UK Chandler Hospital for observation.

