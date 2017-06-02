How this 2-year-old therapy dog became the biggest hit in college baseball

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:41 Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race Pause 1:24 From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race 1:07 Five things to know about Ski to Sea heading into Memorial Day weekend 1:11 What's it going to take for Sehome to win a state softball title? 1:37 Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48 1:28 Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with Junior Race at Lake Padden 1:16 See highlights of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea Parade 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 0:31 Watch jet boaters take on serious rapids on this Idaho river 0:15 Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell turning heads at first minicamp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Video: Terri Jo Rucinski, the athletic trainer for the North Carolina baseball team and a staff physical therapist for Campus Health Services, acquired the golden retriever last year to help students through physical therapy rehabilitation. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Video: Terri Jo Rucinski, the athletic trainer for the North Carolina baseball team and a staff physical therapist for Campus Health Services, acquired the golden retriever last year to help students through physical therapy rehabilitation. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com