Once inspired by Tiger, minority golfers saddened by fall

In this image taken from video golfer Tiger Woods stands between two police officers in Jupiter Florida Monday May 29,2017. Police in the US state of Florida have released video of professional golfer Tiger Woods' recent arrest. Jupiter Police released the dash-cam footage of the incident late on Wednesday May 31, 2017. Officers on patrol early on Monday noticed a Mercedes pulled awkwardly to the side of the road with the engine running, the brake lights on and a right indicator blinking. via AP Jupiter Police Department