Tampa Bay Rays Evan Longoria, left, smiles after hitting a sacrifice fly scoring teammate Corey Dickerson, right, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. LM Otero AP Photo
Sports

May 30, 2017 8:37 PM

Rays' Dickerson hits bouncing pitch for double

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

Corey Dickerson seems to be hitting everything these days, although even the Tampa Bay Rays slugger looked surprised by his double Tuesday night.

Dickerson connected with a bouncing pitch from Texas Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez and looped a standup double down the third-base line.

The major league hits leader lunged after Martinez's breaking ball and made contact shortly after it bounced just in front of home plate. The bloop dropped into shallow left field, and after rolling into second base easily, Dickerson smirked and shook his head.

Dickerson leads the majors with 74 hits and added a single in the seventh for his major league-leading 24th multihit game. He entered the game with an AL-best .348 batting average.

