May 30, 2017 4:18 AM

Mainz to present new coach to replace Schmidt

The Associated Press
MAINZ, Germany

Bundesliga club Mainz says it will present a new coach on Wednesday to replace Martin Schmidt, who was asked to leave after a difficult season.

The club didn't identify the new coach but Kicker magazine reports the job will go to Mainz's former under-23 coach Sandro Schwarz.

The 38-year-old Schwarz has indicated he would like to take the next step after two years in charge of the under-23s.

Schmidt, who also coached the under-23s, had been in charge since February 2015 but agreed to step down after flirting with relegation to the last day of the season. Only seven goals separated Mainz from Wolfsburg in the relegation playoff spot.

  Comments  

