Player guide for Champions League holder Real Madrid

FILE - In this April 29, 2014 file photo, Real's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammate Luka Modric, right, after scoring his side's 4rd goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich, southern Germany. Real Madrid meet Juventus in the Champions League final in Cardiff on Saturday June 3, 2017. Kerstin Joensson, File AP Photo