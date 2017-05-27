MLS Capsules

Cristian Roldan scored on a header off a corner kick in the fourth minute and the Seattle Sounders held on to beat Portland Timbers 1-0 on Saturday.
The first of three matchups in the regular season between the Cascadia rivals landed on a sun splashed afternoon where the quality of the weather exceeded the soccer. There were chances on both ends, but only Roldan was able to find the back of the net.
Seattle (4-5-4) won its second straight match, while the Timbers (5-5-3) are winless in their last five. Seattle improved to 7-0-2 at home in the regular season against Portland and posted consecutive shutouts in the regular season for the first time since early 2016.
GALAXY 4, EARTHQUAKES 2
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Giovani dos Santos scored twice to push his goals streak to four games and Los Angeles beat San Jose for its third straight victory.
Dos Santos scored on a penalty kick in the 35th minute, and added the second in 64th. He has six goals in the four-game streak.
Joao Perdo also scored for the Galaxy (5-5-2), and San Jose's Victor Bernardez had an own goal. Chris Wondolowski and Danny Hoesen scored for the Earthquakes (5-5-4).
RAPIDS 1, SPORTING K.C. 0
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Kortne Ford scored his first career goal and Tim Howard made it stand with his 24th MLS shutout in Colorado's victory over Sporting Kansas City.
Ford got his head on Shkelzen Gashi's free kick into the box, guiding it into the corner in the 11th minute. Howard made just one save for his second shutout of the season and ninth in two seasons with Colorado (3-8-1). Sporting dropped to 6-4-4).
D.C. UNITED 1, WHITECAPS 0
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lamar Neagle scored on a penalty kick in the 61st minute and D.C. United beat Vancouver to snap a three-game losing streak.
The penalty was awarded after defender Kendall Waston was called for hauling down Jose Oritz in the Neagle sent the ball into the top corner to help United improve to 4-6-2.
Vancouver (5-6-1) was awarded a penalty kick in extra time following a collision between United goalkeeper Bill Hamid and Vancouver's Brek Shea. Cristian Techera took the shot, but hit the post.
RED BULLS 2, REVOLUTION 1.
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Royer broke a tie in the 74th minute, Luis Robles made a diving save in the closing minutes and New York rallied to beat New England.
Bradley Wright-Phillips tied it for New York (6-6-2) in the 47th.
Lee Nguyen scored for New England (4-5-4) on a penalty kick in the ninth minute.
MINNESOTA UNITED 1, ORLANDO CITY 0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Christian Ramirez scored his eighth to lift Minnesota past Orlando City.
Ramirez dodged charging goalkeeper Joe Bendik and juked a defender before easily putting the ball into the net in the 56th minute for expansion Minnesota (4-7-2).
United coach Adrian Heath won in first meeting against his former team.
Orlando City dropped 6-5-2.
REAL SALT LAKE 1, UNION 0
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Joao Plata scored his first goal of the season and Real Salt Lake beat Philadelphia to snap the Union's club-record winning streak at four games.
Plata tapped in his goal in the 36th minute after quickly exchanging short passes twice with Jefferson Savarino. Salt Lake improved to 4-8-2, and Philadelphia dropped to 4-5-5.
Comments