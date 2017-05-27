AP Sources: Caps to host Leafs in outdoor game at Navy

In this Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, photo, U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen stand in formation on the field before an NCAA college football game between Navy and Connecticut in Annapolis, Md. Two people with knowledge of the situation have said the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs will play an outdoor game at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, next season. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday, May 27, because the NHL had not announced the event. Patrick Semansky AP Photo