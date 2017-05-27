7-1 shot Cupid gives Bob Baffert 6th Gold Cup victory

Cupid won the $500,000 Gold Cup at Santa Anita by 3 1/4 lengths in an upset, giving trainer Bob Baffert a sixth career victory in the Grade 1 race.
Ridden by Rafael Bejarano, Cupid ran 1 ¼ miles in 2:00.89 on Saturday and paid $16 to win at 7-1 odds.
Follow Me Crev rallied to finish second after being squeezed between horses coming out of the starting gate.
Hard Aces, the 2015 Gold Cup winner, was third and Midnight Storm fourth.
American Freedom, Baffert's other entry and the 8-5 favorite, finished fifth in the seven-horse field.
In the $300,000 Gamely Stakes for fillies and mares, Lady Eli won by a half-length, ending a two-race skid as the heavy 3-5 favorite.
Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Lady Eli ran 1 1/8 miles on turf in 1:45.29. She paid $3.20, $2.20 and $2.10. All but $18,388 of the total show pool of $315,505 was wagered on her in the Grade 1 race.
Goodyearforroses returned $4.20 and $2.20, while early pacesetter Avenge was another 3 1/4 lengths back in third. Mokat was fourth and Pretty Girl fifth.
Lady Eli was coming off two close losses: by a nose in the Jenny Wiley Stakes at Keeneland in April and by a head in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf last November.
The 5-year-old dark brown mare has eight wins in 11 career starts and has never finished worse than second for New York-based trainer Chad Brown, who won the Preakness with Cloud Computing last weekend.
Two years ago, Lady Eli overcame a bout with laminitis, a painful inflammatory condition of the tissues that bond the hoof wall to the bone in a horse's hoof.
"Because of everything she's been through, it's way more emotional when she runs," said Cherie DeVaux, assistant to Brown. "Her tenacity is what makes her great."
Lady Eli will be pointed toward the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar this fall.
