Kentucky funeral services set for ex-MotoGP champion Hayden

Funeral services have been arranged in Kentucky for motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden, who died in Italy five days after being hit by a car while training on his bicycle.
The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital announced Hayden's death on May 22. The 35-year-old Owensboro, Kentucky native was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola.
Visitation will take place Sunday afternoon at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home in Owensboro. Funeral services will follow on Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral Church, and will be streamed live on Hayden's Facebook fan page.
Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006, finishing narrowly ahead of Italian great Valentino Rossi.
Hayden was 13th in this season's Superbike standings, riding for the Red Bull Honda team.
