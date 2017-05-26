New York Mets' Neil Walker hits a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Pittsburgh.
New York Mets' Neil Walker hits a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP Photo
New York Mets' Neil Walker hits a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP Photo

Sports

May 26, 2017 7:18 PM

Walker homers twice, deGrom pitches deep, Mets top Bucs 8-1

By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH

Neil Walker homered twice in his return to his hometown, Jacob deGrom gave New York's bullpen a needed rest and the Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 on Friday night.

Walker, who grew up in Pittsburgh and played seven seasons for the Pirates before being traded to New York in December 2015, finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs. He hit a two-run shot off Chad Kuhl (1-5) in the third and added a solo blast to right-center in the fifth.

DeGrom (4-1) became the first Mets starter to get an out in the eighth inning since last June, pitching 8 1/3 innings and giving up a run with 10 strikeouts and one walk. DeGrom also had two of New York's 12 hits.

Gregory Polanco returned from the disabled list to collect two of Pittsburgh's six hits, including a solo home run in the fourth.

Kuhl failed to make it past the fifth inning for his seventh consecutive start. He gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings and hasn't won since beating Atlanta on April 8.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"

Mariners 2017 commercials: 2:01

Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"
Mariners 2017 commercials: 0:31

Mariners 2017 commercials: "Beyond the Flip"
Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys

View More Video

Sports Videos