May 25, 2017 10:03 PM

LSU beats Kentucky 10-0 at SEC Tournament

The Associated Press
HOOVER, Ala.

Alex Lange threw seven impressive innings, Kramer Robertson hit a three-run homer and LSU cruised past Kentucky 10-0 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

LSU (41-17) moves on to Saturday's semifinal round, while Kentucky (39-19) plays Friday in an elimination game against South Carolina. The Tigers scored five runs in the second inning to take control.

Every LSU starter had at least one hit. Antoine Duplantis was 3 for 4, including two doubles. Lange (8-5) needed just 92 pitches to get through Kentucky's lineup, giving up six hits and striking out seven. It was his fourth complete game of the season and second shutout.

The game was shortened to seven innings by the tournament's 10-run rule.

Kentucky ace Sean Hjelle (9-3), the SEC's pitcher of the year, gave up 11 hits and nine earned runs despite 10 strikeouts.

