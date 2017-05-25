Sports

May 25, 2017 8:48 AM

Shvedova becomes 5th player to retire from Nuremberg Cup

NUREMBERG, Germany

Yaroslava Shvedova became the latest player to retire from the Nuremberg Cup on Thursday when she withdrew injured after losing the first set of her quarterfinal to Misaki Doi of Japan 6-4.

Doi was first to reach the semifinals, where she awaits defending champion Kiki Bertens or fifth-seeded Alison Riske of the United States.

Czech qualifier Barbora Krejcikova rallied to defeat Carina Witthoeft, the last German in the clay-court tournament, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), and will next face second-seeded Yulia Putintseva or Sorana Cirstea of Romania in the semifinals.

Shvedova's retirement followed Laura Siegemund's with a knee injury on Wednesday, Eugenie Bouchard's with an ankle injury on Monday, and earlier withdrawals by Alexandra Cadantu, and Maria Sakkari, who had been playing Doi in the first round.

