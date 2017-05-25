Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first free practice at the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Thursday, May 25, 2017. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first free practice at the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Thursday, May 25, 2017. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. Frank Augstein AP Photo
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first free practice at the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Thursday, May 25, 2017. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. Frank Augstein AP Photo

Sports

May 25, 2017 2:47 AM

Hamilton fastest in Monaco GP 1st practice

By JEROME PUGMIRE AP Sports Writer
MONACO

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time followed by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the first practice for the Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday.

Both have won twice, five races into an intriguing Formula One season, and Vettel leads Hamilton by six points.

In somewhat cloudy and warm conditions, Hamilton was .200 of a second clear of Vettel.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was third quickest, followed by Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, the other race winner this season.

Making his return to F1 as a one-off replacement for McLaren's Fernarndo Alonso — who is skipping Monaco to compete in the Indianapolis 500 — veteran Jenson Button was 14th.

There is a second practice later Thursday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48

Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48 1:37

Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48
Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with Junior Race at Lake Padden 1:28

Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with Junior Race at Lake Padden
See highlights of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea Parade 1:16

See highlights of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea Parade

View More Video

Sports Videos