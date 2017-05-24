Sports

May 24, 2017 11:30 PM

LSU beats Missouri 10-3 at SEC Tournament

The Associated Press
HOOVER, Ala.

Cole Freeman had four hits and four RBIs, Caleb Gilbert threw five good innings and LSU beat Missouri 10-3 in the Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday night.

LSU (40-17) scored four runs in the third inning to take a 4-1 lead and then added two more in the fifth. Gilbert (4-1) gave up three hits over five innings and struck out three.

Missouri (36-22) was led by Kirby McGuire and Chris Cornelius, who each had two hits. T.J. Sikkema (8-3) gave up five earned runs over 4 1/3 innings.

