Chelsea captain John Terry, left, holds the trophy with Cesar Azpilicueta after they won the league, following the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Frank Augstein AP Photo
Sports

May 24, 2017 5:45 AM

Premier League champion Chelsea calls off victory parade

The Associated Press
LONDON

Premier League champion Chelsea has called off its victory parade because of the attack in Manchester.

Chelsea says it would be inappropriate to hold a parade in London this weekend following Monday's bombing at a concert in Manchester.

The club says "given the heightened security threat announced by the government, and recognizing that this is a developing situation, we have given this careful consideration."

Chelsea also says it does not want to divert emergency services.

English champions traditionally celebrate by driving through the city streets on an open top bus, with players holding trophies and waving to fans.

